T20 World Cup 2022: "This will never pass" - Babar Azam faces wrath of fans after getting out cheaply against the Netherlands

Pakistan captain Babar Azam once again failed to make a significant impact with the bat, getting out for just four runs during his team's T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against the Netherlands on Sunday, October 30.

The star batter perished while trying to take a risky single in the second over of Pakistan's run chase. Babar pushed Paul van Meekeren's full-length delivery towards long on and set off for a quick single.

However, Roelof van der Merwe came up with a stunning direct hit to send Babar packing early in the crucial tie. The Men in Green skipper's T20 World Cup campaign has been a forgettable one so far, with just eight runs to his name from three appearances.

A number of fans took to social media, targeting Babar for his flop show against the Netherlands. Here are some of the reactions:

mister t-man @techsaturation If Bhuvi can open, he can bat better than Babar Azam as an opener If Bhuvi can open, he can bat better than Babar Azam as an opener

Bilal A. Salimi @BilalSalimi91 Babar Azam is a failure ! Babar Azam is a failure !

Chota Investor @chota_investor #PAKvsNED

Babar Azam after scoring 5 runs against any team -: Babar Azam after scoring 5 runs against any team -: #PAKvsNEDBabar Azam after scoring 5 runs against any team -: https://t.co/xA1Uq6Q7Lp

Abdul samad @shalmeen132 There's no word "𝐃𝐈𝐕𝐄" in Babar Azam dictionary There's no word "𝐃𝐈𝐕𝐄" in Babar Azam dictionary 💔💔

TURQUOISE @TaruTurquoise Babar azam total runs in t20wc in 3 matches :- 8



Arshdeep singh total wickets in 2 matches :- 5



Babar Adam giving strong competition to arshdeep Singh. Babar azam total runs in t20wc in 3 matches :- 8Arshdeep singh total wickets in 2 matches :- 5Babar Adam giving strong competition to arshdeep Singh.

Ashraf Jee @AshrafJee12 Very sorry to say, but I have to say that Babar Azam should be rested for a period of two years or so. Very sorry to say, but I have to say that Babar Azam should be rested for a period of two years or so.

Babar Azam also struggled for form during the Asia Cup 2022. The right-handed batter finished with just 68 runs from six games in the continental event.

He did, however, bounce back in the ensuing seven-match home T20I series against England, amassing 285 runs from seven outings at an impressive average of 57.00.

Pakistan closing in on victory against the Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first against the Babar Azam-led side in the 29th match of the ongoing showpiece T20 event. The Pakistani bowlers did an exceptional job, restricting the opposition to 91/9 after 20 overs.

Shadab Khan shone with the ball for his side, claiming three important wickets. Mohammad Wasim Jr bagged two wickets, while Shaheen Afridi, Nasim Shah and Haris Rauf finished with one wicket each.

For the Netherlands, Colin Ackerman (27) and Scott Edwards (15) were the only two batters with double-digit scores.

The contest is a must-win one for Babar Azam and Co., as they look to remain in contention for a place in the semi-finals.

Pakistan are still in search of their maiden win in the T20 World Cup 2022. They could finally get off the mark on the points table by trumping the Netherlands. At the time of writing, they are 62/2 at the end of eight overs.

