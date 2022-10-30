Create

T20 World Cup 2022: "This will never pass" - Babar Azam faces wrath of fans after getting out cheaply against the Netherlands

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Oct 30, 2022 03:35 PM IST
Babar Azam scored four runs off five balls during his brief stay at the crease. (Pics: Twitter)
Babar Azam scored four runs off five balls during his brief stay at the crease. (Pics: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam once again failed to make a significant impact with the bat, getting out for just four runs during his team's T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against the Netherlands on Sunday, October 30.

The star batter perished while trying to take a risky single in the second over of Pakistan's run chase. Babar pushed Paul van Meekeren's full-length delivery towards long on and set off for a quick single.

However, Roelof van der Merwe came up with a stunning direct hit to send Babar packing early in the crucial tie. The Men in Green skipper's T20 World Cup campaign has been a forgettable one so far, with just eight runs to his name from three appearances.

A number of fans took to social media, targeting Babar for his flop show against the Netherlands. Here are some of the reactions:

This too shall pass, Stay strong. 🌚#BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃟#ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/zJBxFFPrTp
If Bhuvi can open, he can bat better than Babar Azam as an opener
@Gotoxytop1 Batting ❌Captaincy ❌Catching ❌Running ❌Babar Azam. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/TPeJHKK6DS
#PAKvsNED @babarazam258 #BabarAzam https://t.co/WB8L6jLDGd
@TheRealPCB Babar Azam ko fit hone ke liye bolo😂🤣🤣🤣
Babar Azam is a failure !
#PAKvsNEDBabar Azam after scoring 5 runs against any team -: https://t.co/xA1Uq6Q7Lp
This will never pass but stay strong @babarazam258 😖
There's no word "𝐃𝐈𝐕𝐄" in Babar Azam dictionary 💔💔
Babar ko dive lagana nai ati??#PAKvsNED #BabarAzam𓃵
Babar azam total runs in t20wc in 3 matches :- 8Arshdeep singh total wickets in 2 matches :- 5Babar Adam giving strong competition to arshdeep Singh.
Very sorry to say, but I have to say that Babar Azam should be rested for a period of two years or so.

Babar Azam also struggled for form during the Asia Cup 2022. The right-handed batter finished with just 68 runs from six games in the continental event.

He did, however, bounce back in the ensuing seven-match home T20I series against England, amassing 285 runs from seven outings at an impressive average of 57.00.

Pakistan closing in on victory against the Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first against the Babar Azam-led side in the 29th match of the ongoing showpiece T20 event. The Pakistani bowlers did an exceptional job, restricting the opposition to 91/9 after 20 overs.

Shadab Khan shone with the ball for his side, claiming three important wickets. Mohammad Wasim Jr bagged two wickets, while Shaheen Afridi, Nasim Shah and Haris Rauf finished with one wicket each.

Clinical bowling display 👏We are set a target of 92 🎯#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #NEDvPAK https://t.co/Nv2g8rX9zm

For the Netherlands, Colin Ackerman (27) and Scott Edwards (15) were the only two batters with double-digit scores.

The contest is a must-win one for Babar Azam and Co., as they look to remain in contention for a place in the semi-finals.

Pakistan are still in search of their maiden win in the T20 World Cup 2022. They could finally get off the mark on the points table by trumping the Netherlands. At the time of writing, they are 62/2 at the end of eight overs.

Edited by Ankush Das
