T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after BCCI unveils the new jersey of Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally unveiled India's new jersey on Sunday, September 18, ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. After sporting dark blue jerseys over the past few years, both men's and women's players will now wear light blue shade jerseys once again.

India exited in the group stage of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup last year. With a new team management and a new captain at the helm, the side will be hoping for a turnaround in this year's ICC's flagship T20 event Down Under.

The BCCI gave ardent Team India fans a peek at the new jersey with a post on their official Twitter handle. It was captioned:

"To every cricket fan out there, this one’s for you.

"Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport #HarFanKiJersey #TeamIndia #MPLSports #CricketFandom"

Fans had divided reactions after they caught a glimpse of the much-awaited jersey of the Men in Blue. Most felt nostalgic and drew comparisons between the latest jersey and the one that the team sported during the 2015 ODI World Cup.

"Virat Kohli is our third opener and he will open in some of the games" - Team India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of Australia series

Speaking at a press conference in Mohali ahead of the opening T20I against Australia, Team India captain Rohit Sharma said that management views Virat Kohli as the third opener in the current squad.

He expressed confidence that Kohli will excel in the role when required. However, Sharma put his weight behind KL Rahul and reassured him that he would be the first-choice opener during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rohit said:

"Virat Kohli is our third opener and he will open in some of the games. In the last match of Asia Cup, we were happy with the way he played. But KL Rahul will open the batting in the World Cup, we do not want to experiment with that position a lot, his performance sometimes goes quite unnoticed."

Elaborating on the matter, he added:

"For us, we understand the quality of all our players and what they bring for us. But yeah, it is an option (Virat Kohli opening) for us, we will always keep that in mind. Since we have not taken a third opener, he opens for his franchise in the IPL and he has done really well, so it is a definite option for us.

Whom do you think should partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia? Let us know in the comments section.

