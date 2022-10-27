T20 World Cup 2022: Vikramjit Singh age, height, hometown and T20I stats

Vikramjit Singh became one of the few India-born cricketers to have played against the Indian cricket team in a T20 World Cup match earlier on Thursday in Sydney. Singh opened the batting for the Netherlands team against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but managed to score just one run.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in their Super 12 match against the Netherlands. Half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav helped the Men in Blue post 179/2 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 180 for a win, Vikramjit opened the innings for the Dutch team along with the in-form Max O'Dowd. Vikramjit had a chance to impress both Indian and Dutch fans, but he struggled against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. After failing to open his account in the first over bowled by Kumar, Singh took a single in the second over bowled by Arshdeep Singh.

Singh came on strike against Kumar again in the third over and lost his stumps on the second ball. Fans were a little surprised to see an Indian-origin player representing the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022. On that note, here are some interesting things you need to know about Vikramjit Singh.

Vikramjit Singh Age

Singh is one of the youngest players in the T20 World Cup 2022. He was born on January 9, 2003. As of October 27, 2022, he is 19 years and 291 days old.

Height and Weight

There is no data available about the height and weight of Vikramjit. He has an average height for a cricketer.

Was Vikramjit Singh born in India?

Yes, Singh's birthplace is Cheema Khurd in Punjab. He is an Indian by birth but is playing for the Netherlands at the international level.

T20I stats

Singh has played seven T20Is for the Netherlands team so far. He has scored 75 runs in seven matches, with his highest score being 39. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the remaining matches at the T20 World Cup 2022.

