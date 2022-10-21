T20 World Cup 2022: "Virat Kohli's shot selection has become even better after the Asia Cup" - Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes Team India star Virat Kohli has benefited a lot from a successful Asia Cup 2022 campaign with the bat. The former captain scored 276 runs in five innings to finish as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Gavaskar pointed out how assured Kohli looked in his shot selection, something which he felt was missing when the latter was in poor form. But now, according to the 73-year-old, Virat Kohli seems to be brimming with confidence as he has some impactful runs under his belt.

Speaking to Star Sports on Friday ahead of India's all-important clash with arch-rivals Pakistan, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about Kohli:

"I think Virat Kohli's shot selection has become even better after the Asia Cup. Earlier, he looked a bit gingerly and understandably so since he was out of form. But now he looks pretty confident and that is a great sign for the team."

Speaking about Kohli's importance in big tournaments like the T20 World Cup, Gavaskar said:

"Virat Kohli is a big match player and such players are the ones who raise their hand and say that they want to take on the challenge, be a part of the crunch situation and win the game for their team."

Sunil Gavaskar picks India's bowling attack

Sunil Gavaskar also opined that he would want Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh to take the new ball for India. Both pacers have the ability to swing the ball both ways, which could come in handy.

Interestingly, Gavaskar picked Mohammed Shami as his third pacer ahead of Harshal Patel and also wouldn't mind playing a solitary spinner if conditions support the quicks more.

On this, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"I would open the bowling with Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep. Both of them have the ability to swing the ball upfront. My third pacer will be Mohammed Shami and then I will see whether the pitch has enough purchase in it to play two spinners, else I will add an extra seamer. I will also try and play Ashwin."

