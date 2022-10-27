Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has praised Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his excellent form for the Men in Blue at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

The experienced seamer took a couple of wickets against the Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday as India won by 56 runs. He finished with excellent figures of 2/9 in his three overs, including a couple of maidens during the powerplay overs.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag pointed out Bhuvneshwar’s ability to swing the ball both ways with the new ball, which makes him stand out from the rest. He said his early wickets have helped other Indian bowlers cash in after the powerplay overs.

“It’s (swing) is his main thing, and even if there is a little help, he makes the best use of it. Bhuvi’s length is perfect for generating inswing and outswing, and he is the king of line and length.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also shone against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne last Sunday. He finished with figures of 1/22, and also bowled a crucial 20th over in which he gave away 10 runs but also took a wicket.

He is expected to deliver for the Men in Blue throughout the tournament as they chase their second T20 World Cup title.

“Avoid using him in the 19th over” – Virender Sehwag warns Rohit Sharma and Co. of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s death bowling

Virender Sehwag called Bhuvneshwar Kumar a privilege for captains as he can bowl at any point of the match. He, however, pointed out that the seamer should not be used for death overs, particularly in the 19th over.

The ace pacer proved costly in the 19th over for India at the 2022 Asia Cup and the bilateral T20I series against Australia.

“These kinds of bowlers are a privilege for captains. They can bowl him during any point of the match, but it’s better if India can avoid using him in the 19th over. Use him upfront. If he takes 2-3 wickets upfront, it will be easier for others. I am a big fan of his bowling. He has the art [of swing bowling].”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will next be seen in action against South Africa in Perth on Sunday (October 30). Rohit Sharma and Co. will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins at the T20 World Cup. They have beaten Pakistan and the Netherlands in their first two games.

