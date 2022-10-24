T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Afghans celebrate India's win over Pakistan in streets of Kabul 

Riding on the sheer brilliance of Virat Kohli, India scripted a historic victory against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. In what seemed an improbable victory at the halfway stage of India’s innings, Kohli staged a dramatic comeback alongside Hardik Pandya, leading the Men in Blue to a four-wicket victory.

The win was not only celebrated in India but by fans across the globe. In a video that went viral after the match, the Afghans can be seen celebrating India’s victory in the streets of Kabul.

The people of Afghanistan have openly displayed their affinity towards the Indian players and it’s not the first time that an Indian victory has been celebrated in Afghanistan.

Watch the clip here:

The match seemed dead and buried when India lost four quick wickets for just 31 runs in pursuit of a challenging target of 160.

Kohli was joined in the middle by Hardik as the duo steadied the ship and took the game deep. The asking rate kept climbing at an alarming rate as India needed 115 in the last 10 overs.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya stage an incredible turnaround as India register historic win

Hardik broke free and decided to go after Mohammad Nawaz in the 12th over. Kohli broke the shackles too as the duo collected 20 runs from that over.

Pakistan gained the ascendancy once more with the return of the pacers and the pendulum swung heavily in Men in Green’s favor.

With 48 runs needed off the last three overs, Kohli turned it on against Shaheen Afridi. He smashed three fours and brought the equation down to 31 off 12 balls. Haris Rauf was spot on in the first four deliveries of the penultimate over and 28 off eight balls seemed an improbable task.

India desperately needed a couple of sixes and Kohli produced two of the best shots you will ever see. An incredible hit over long-on with an almost straight bat was followed by an exceptional pick-up shot, which sailed over the long leg fence.

Dr Karthick Anjaneyan @dranjee



Probably the best cricketing shot in recent times I have seen ., given the circumstances!



KING KOHLI MASTER CLASS..

THIS IS WHAT SEE CRICKET FOR 🏻 🏻 Haris Rauf bowling at 150 KmPh.. to hit that on the rise to long on … in MCG..with cold weather and swinging conditions ….Probably the best cricketing shot in recent times I have seen ., given the circumstances!KING KOHLI MASTER CLASS..THIS IS WHAT SEE CRICKET FOR Haris Rauf bowling at 150 KmPh.. to hit that on the rise to long on … in MCG..with cold weather and swinging conditions ….Probably the best cricketing shot in recent times I have seen ., given the circumstances!KING KOHLI MASTER CLASS..💥🔥THIS IS WHAT SEE CRICKET FOR 💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/pJPnxNEfvR

Mohammad Nawaz had to bowl the final over and with Hardik’s record against left-arm spinners, the odds were in favor of India. However, Nawaz turned the match on its head with the wicket of the all-rounder on the first delivery.

Kohli then struck a six over backward square leg off a no-ball and then collected three extra runs off the free-hit. The drama was far from over as Dinesh Karthik was dismissed off the penultimate delivery. Ravichandran Ashwin held his nerves in the end and struck the winning runs on the final delivery.

ruchika naarang @ZaftigRuchi

RT if you cant agree more



tags

No Ball

Rahul Dravid

Yorker

Melbourne

#ViratKohli

#INDvsPAK2022

#GOAT

#T20WC2022 this is surely gonna be the most memorable speech of this tournamentRT if you cant agree moretagsNo BallRahul DravidYorkerMelbourne this is surely gonna be the most memorable speech of this tournamentRT if you cant agree more tags No BallRahul DravidYorkerMelbourne#ViratKohli #INDvsPAK2022 #GOAT #T20WC2022 https://t.co/SDZubOtEJ7

Earlier in the day, the Men in Green recovered from early jolts to post a more than competitive score of 159. Arshdeep Singh wrecked Pakistan early with the wickets of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan but Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood staged a recovery with a brilliant partnership.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes