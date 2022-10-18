T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Karthik Meiyappan claims stunning hattrick against Sri Lanka to bring UAE back into contest 

Leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan scripted history by becoming the first United Arab Emirates (UAE) player to claim a hat-trick. The 22-year-old struck thrice in the 15th over against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (October 18) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, marking the first hat-trick of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka, after being put into bat by the UAE, were seemingly in cruise control and well poised at 117-2 at one stage of the innings. Meiyappan, coming into bowl the third over of his spell, conceded three runs off his first three deliveries before wreaking havoc.

The youngster claimed the wicket of the dangerous Bhanuka Rajapaksa to get things going. The left-handed batter looked to go over covers, but could not clear the giant pocket boundary on the off-side and holed out to Basil Hameed in the deep.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Karthik Meiyappan has picked up the first hat-trick of



Scorecard:



Head to our app and website to follow the action t20worldcup.com HAT-TRICK ALERTKarthik Meiyappan has picked up the first hat-trick of #T20WorldCup 2022Scorecard: bit.ly/SL-v-UAE-First… Head to our app and website to follow the action HAT-TRICK ALERT 🚨Karthik Meiyappan has picked up the first hat-trick of #T20WorldCup 2022 👏📝 Scorecard: bit.ly/SL-v-UAE-First…Head to our app and website to follow the action 👉 t20worldcup.com https://t.co/Vmfj2B4tkA

Charith Asalanka tried to poke a googly outside the off-stump, but could only get a faint edge, which was pouched by Aravind behind the wickets. Meiyappan sent the Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka with a peach of a delivery to seal his hat-trick.

Shanka, expecting the ball to turn away, left a huge gap between his bat and pad. The ball proceeded to make its way right through the cavity and hit the stumps straight on. Watch the impeccable piece of bowling right here:

The hat-trick reduced Sri Lanka to 117-5 after 15 overs. As of writing, Dasun Shanaka's side have slid further to 129-6 after 17.4 overs with Pathum Nissanka and Chamika Karunaratne at the crease.

Karthik Meiyappan finished with figures of 3-19 off his four overs

Meiyappan, who was born in Chennai and spent his formative years in Tamil Nadu and the UAE before his family permanently sought residence in 2012. He made his debut against Ireland last year and recently featured in the two-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

The leg-spinner returned to bowl his final over and conceded only two runs to finish with stellar figures of 3-19, which marks his third best bowling figure in T20 cricket. He impressed in the UAE's opening contest against the Netherlands as well, conceding 22 runs and claiming the wicket of Bas de Leede in the low-scoring thriller.

Will the talented youngster's spell prove to be the difference in the contest between Sri Lanka and the UAE? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes