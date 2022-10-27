T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] “Ready to hit the ground running” - Rohit Sharma and Co. all geared up to face Netherlands in Sydney

Rohit Sharma and Co. are all geared up to face the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27) in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The Men in Blue will be brimming with confidence after pulling off an epic chase against Pakistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup. They will aim to continue their winning momentum ahead of their next big clash against South Africa on Sunday.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the Indian cricket team handle wrote:

“Preps…Team India ready to hit the ground running.”

Opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will look to give the Men in Blue a good start after failing against Pakistan. Suryakumar Yadav will also be keen to entertain everyone with his 360-degree shots after he failed to live up to the mark in the previous game.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya will want to continue their purple patch after their efforts helped the Men in Blue snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in Melbourne last Sunday.

Arshdeep Singh looked impressive with three wickets against Babar Azam and Co. Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were only able to pick up a wicket each. They will aim to get among wickets ahead of the Proteas game.

“Every game in a tournament like this is important” – Paras Mhambrey wants Rohit Sharma and Co. not to get complacent

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey wants Rohit Sharma and Co. not to get complacent after a thrilling win against Pakistan. He said it’s essential to focus on the Netherlands and build a winning momentum heading into the knockout stage.

Speaking at a press conference, he said:

“Every game in a tournament like this is important. Yes, the first game is [important]; we knew the hype around it. It’s always going to be high intensity and big clash, but having such games done and dusted in the first phase itself is good.”

He added:

“Every team of this tournament has worked its way up, they have done something good and that’s the reason they are out here and we take it like that. Every game, we are going to focus on not the individuals but the team itself.”

Rohit Sharma-led side will be wary of rain threat in Sydney after Ireland beat England by five-run via DLS method in a rain-affected match in Melbourne on Wednesday.

As per the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 30 percent chance of rain with clouds hovering in the sky in Sydney on Thursday.

