T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Rohit Sharma & Dinesh Karthik feed each other cake before Team India departs for Australia

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik were recently seen cutting a cake and feeding each other before the Men in Blue departed for the T20 World Cup preparations Down Under.

The BCCI posted the video on Friday (October 7), a day after Team India boarded their flight to Australia. Apart from Rohit and 'DK' cutting the cake, the video also featured some members of the team posing in front of the camera in their black blazers.

After the group photo was done, players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and coach Rahul Dravid made the day of some fans who had gathered at the airport by giving them autographs.

India will need their batting unit to fire at the T20 World Cup

With Jasprit Bumrah being unable to make the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup squad due to an injury, the side's bowling looks a bit weak on paper. Moreover, India's death bowling has been a concern as seen in the T20Is against Australia and South Africa as well as in their disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign.

This has made it almost imperative for their batters to score big consistently and ensure the side gets an above-par total which will provide an extra cushion to their bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in dream form, but India's top three of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be the ones to watch out for. In big games against Pakistan and New Zealand last year, the trio failed to get going. They will be itching to bring their A-game to the table.

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik will be the designated finishers and could prove to make a difference of 15 to 20 runs to the eventual total. Can the Men in Blue end their 15-year-long wait for the second T20 World Cup title? Only time will tell.

T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

