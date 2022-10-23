T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch]- Rohit Sharma's animated reaction after Shan Masood gets a reprieve courtesy of the spider cam 

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma vented his frustration when Shan Masood got a reprieve due to the spider cam during the India-Pakistan clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The Pakistan left-hander came charging down the track to a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery but didn’t manage to get the timing he was after. The incident happened during the 15th over of Pakistan’s innings, and Rohit Sharma's reaction clearly suggested his disappointment.

Masood couldn’t quite get to the pitch of the ball and ended up swinging across the line only to get a top edge. Had the ball not hit the spider cam, it would have comfortably carried to Hardik Pandya, stationed at deep cover.

Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction:

A great comeback by Pakistan after a superb start from Rohit Sharma's India

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and put Pakistan in front of a packed MCG crowd. The Indian new ball duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh spit fire right from the word go and put Pakistan on the backfoot.

Arshdeep Singh trapped Babar Azam right in front with his first World Cup delivery and then prized out the No 1 T20I batter Mohammad Rizwan with a very well-directed short delivery. Pakistan were under the pump and needed a spectacular knock from Iftikhar Ahmed to bail them out of trouble.

The powerful striker took on Axar Patel in his very first over, smashing him for three sixes, which shifted the momentum towards Pakistan. He scored a brilliant half-century but was dismissed soon after courtesy of a full-swinging delivery by Mohammed Shami.

The momentum again shifted towards India when Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets in his third over. He kept bowling hard-lengths and pocketed the wickets of Shadab Khan and Haider Ali in a matter of three deliveries. He also bagged the wicket of the dangerous Mohammad Nawaz to dent Pakistan further.

Shan Masood went onto make a vital contribution for Pakistan, scoring a fluent half-century while Shaheen Afridi also blasted a four and a six of Arshdeep Singh's last over to take Pakistan to a more than competitive score of 159 in their allotted 20 overs.

