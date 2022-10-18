T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] "My happy people" - Rohit Sharma spends quality time with family in Brisbane

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has regularly spoken about how spending quality time with his family helps him switch off from the game and recharge his batteries. He seems to be doing so once again ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The 35-year-old posted a story on Instagram on Tuesday (October 18) which had a photo of him with his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira. He also shared an Instagram Story with a selfie of himself with his wife and daughter, captioned:

"My happy people ❤️"

Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story from Tuesday.

Ahead of what could be a hectic T20 World Cup, the Indian captain looked delighted to be spending some time with his loved ones.

Rohit Sharma's approach key for India's chances

Rohit Sharma has made it pretty clear that he wants to instill a brand of ultra-attacking cricket within the Indian team ever since he became their captain. The swashbuckling opener feels that is the way to move forward in the shortest format.

Rohit has also led by example through some of his blistering cameos in recent months. The Indian skipper has gone after the bowlers early on to give Kl Rahul and Virat Kohli some breathing space to settle at the crease and anchor the innings.

However, given how dangerous he can be once he gets set in this format, the star opener might want to reconsider this approach, atleast for the big game against Pakistan.

As seen in the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rohit can make Pakistan pay dearly if he gives himself some time to settle at the crease before cutting loose. It will be interesting to see whether he chooses to do something similar when the two teams meet in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23.

He could also decide to play second fiddle to Rahul in the powerplay. The latter smashed a fantastic 57 from 33 balls in India's warm-up game against Australia, while Rohit was subdued before being dismissed for 15 off 14 deliveries.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

