T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Shadab Khan tries the Shah Rukh Khan pose during Pakistan’s photoshoot session

Pakistan’s vice-captain Shadab Khan was captured trying his hand at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic film pose during his team’s official photoshoot session for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Men in Green are gearing up for their opening Super 12 encounter, which will be played against arch-rivals India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. Cricket fans from both nations are super excited for the clash although the weather might play dampener.

On Saturday, the official Instagram handle of the ICC shared a video of Pakistan’s photoshoot for the T20 World Cup 2022. In it, the players are seen having a lot of fun on the sidelines.

While Shadab tried out SRK’s famous open-arms pose, the other cricketers, including skipper Babar Azam, were also captured in a jovial mood. ICC’s Instagram handle uploaded the video with the caption:

Pakistan head into the T20 World Cup 2022 having clinched the T20I tri-series in New Zealand. They went down to England in one of their warm-up matches, while the other against Afghanistan produced no result due to rain.

“Being an all-rounder, I enjoy all three departments of the game” - Shadab Khan

Speaking ahead of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 campaign, all-rounder Shadab asserted that he is willing to bat anywhere the team wants him to. In an interview with Geo News, he commented:

“I have batted at an earlier position previously and am aware that I can perform there. The same is the case with (Mohammad) Nawaz. We both enjoy batting at any position.”

“Being an all-rounder, I enjoy all three departments of the game. It is my job to be prepared at any position and bowl at any stage,” he added.

Speaking about the much-awaited clash against India, he said that having done well against the Men in Blue in recent matches will give them confidence. He elaborated:

“We have done well recently and when you do well as a team, it boosts your confidence. I am hopeful that we will continue playing with the same momentum. We have also done well against India recently, and I am confident of another good show.”

Pakistan have won two of the last three contests between the arch-rivals. They hammered India by 10 wickets during the T20 World Cup game last year in Dubai.

