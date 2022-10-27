T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Shariz Ahmad falls flat on his face after a sensational toe-crusher from Arshdeep Singh

Dutch youngster Shariz Ahmad received a harsh reality check on the quality of pace bowling at the international level when he was floored by an absolute snorter from Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep was in good rhythm in his second spell during India's T20 World Cup 2022 match against the Netherlands on Thursday (October 26). He decided to keep things simple by trying to nail the yorker on almost every delivery.

The left-armer got the ball to tail into the left-hander's legs and it ended up being a toe-crusher, making the young Ahmad fall flat on his face.

Arsdheep appealed for an LBW, but later smirked because he knew that although he outfoxed the batter, the ball was comfortably missing the leg stump. Here's the video of the same:

Arshdeep Singh continues to impress in the T20 World Cup

It is never an easy task to fill the void left by a bowler of Jasprit Bumrah's stature. However, Arshdeep Singh's accuracy under pressure in the Asia Cup 2022 convinced the team management that he could be a reliable bowler.

The left-arm pacer has managed to repay that faith so far in the T20 World Cup, picking up five wickets from his two games. Arshdeep did give some runs away during his spell against the Netherlands, but his ability to learn quickly and adapt should hold him in good stead going forward.

He made adjustments to his plans and decided to back his strength, which in recent years has been nailing the yorker. The youngster caused problems for Shariz Ahmad and later also picked up two wickets off two deliveries in his third over.

His first wicket was with a surprise bouncer that Logan van Beek knicked behind to Dinesh Karthik. The other was a delivery right in the block-hole that trapped Fred Klaassen plumb in front.

Arshdeep Singh has proved to be an ideal new-ball partner to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and was extremely impressive in India's opening match against Pakistan. While the Dutch side took him for 14 runs in the final over of the innings, he has done well in the death previously and will be backed to do well.

For India to go deep in the tournament, Arshdeep will need to continue being among the wickets.

