T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Sunil Gavaskar jumps up and down with child-like enthusiasm after India registers historic win against Pakistan at MCG 

Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian captain and current commentator for the T20 World Cup, burst with joy after India registered a once-in-a-lifetime victory against Pakistan in their opening encounter of the T20WC campaign.

India, led by a phenomenal knock from Virat Kohli, chased down a tricky target of 160 on the final delivery of the match.

The intensity and the atmosphere couldn’t have been any better at the MCG and with Ravichandran Ashwin hitting those winning runs, the former Indian players who were part of the commentary panel couldn’t hold themselves back and were seen expressing their emotions.

Irfan Pathan, who was standing beside Gavaskar on the other side of the boundary cushion, was seen jumping up and around after India’s victory.

One of the greatest T20 knocks from the India's chase master

The emotional quotient in the match was of a different magnitude and the way Kohli batted with grace and precision under an insane amount of pressure was something extraordinary.

It all boiled down to the partnership between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after India had lost 4 quick wickets in pursuit of a challenging target of 160. The match was heavily tilted in favor of Pakistan at the halfway stage of India’s innings.

With a massive asking rate in front of them, Hardik decided to cut loose in the 12th over bowled by Mohammad Nawaz. Kohli joined in, and the duo collected 20 runs from that over to give India the momentum they were desperately looking for.

The asking rate kept climbing when the fast bowlers returned as they managed to keep a check on Hardik and Virat.

With 48 runs in the last 3 overs, it seemed dead and buried for India, but Kohli was a man on a mission. He gave India the much-needed kick in the 18th over from Shaheen Afridi, collecting 17 runs.

Virat Kohli and calculations go hand in hand

The equation almost got out of hand with Haris Rauf bowling four brilliant deliveries in the penultimate over. However, Kohli took the onus on himself and clobbered two sixes to bring the equation down to 16 required in the final over.

A six over long-on with an almost straight bat was followed by a nonchalant flick which comfortably cleared the fine leg fence.

The pendulum kept swinging as Hardik Pandya was dismissed off the first delivery of the final over. Nawaz conceded just 3 runs from his first 3 deliveries but lost the plot in the back end.

He ended up bowling a no-ball which went for a six before Ravichandran Ashwin took India home on the final delivery.

A good comeback from Pakistan after an early jolt

Earlier in the day, Pakistan managed to recover from an early burst from the Indian pacers to post a more than competitive 159 on the board.

Shan Masood dug them out of a hole with a fine half-century after Pakistan lost Babar and Rizwan for not much. For India, Arshdeep and Hardik were the pick of the bowlers, bagging 3 each.

