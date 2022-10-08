T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Team India look in high spirits in their first training camp in Perth

Team India hit the WACA ground in Perth, Australia, for their first training session ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue focused on light training and just getting a feel of the conditions down under.

The players looked in a great mood and seemed excited and determined to take on the challenge that lay ahead. The BCCI took to their Twitter account to post a video of Rohit Sharma and his men getting acclimatized to the conditions and doing some light training.

Here's the video:

BCCI @BCCI #TeamIndia had a light training session yesterday at the WACA. Our strength and conditioning coach, Soham Desai gives us a lowdown on the preparations ahead of the @T20WorldCup #TeamIndia had a light training session yesterday at the WACA. Our strength and conditioning coach, Soham Desai gives us a lowdown on the preparations ahead of the @T20WorldCup https://t.co/oH1vuywqKW

"I always feel we are thrust into these big tournaments" - India's strength and conditioning coach

India's strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai gave a bit of a briefing in the video about what Team India were trying to achieve from their first practice session.

He spoke about the importance of having light workout and then gradually easing themselves into their routine going forward.

On this, he said:

"We just started today with some run-around and a game just to get a feel of the ground. We had a long flight and we have been traveling for 19-20 hours.

"So the goal today is just to get some time on the feet and break the sweat in Perth. The upcoming 8-10 days are crucial for us going into the World Cup."

BCCI @BCCI



are here for their first training session. Hello and welcome to WACA 🏟 #TeamIndia are here for their first training session. Hello and welcome to WACA 🏟 #TeamIndia are here for their first training session. https://t.co/U79rpi9u0d

Dasai also explained the importance of the Men in Blue getting this crucial time to prepare before a major event and thanked the BCCI for making it possible. He added:

"We can't thank the team management and the BCCI to give us these eight days. Because I always feel we are thrust into these big tournaments. But now we are going to build ourselves physically as well as skill-wise nicely into the first game of the World Cup."

India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Poll : 0 votes