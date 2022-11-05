T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli & Paddy Upton celebrate their birthdays with Team India

Team India star Virat Kohli and strength and conditioning coach Paddy Upton celebrated their birthdays with members of the team and the coaching staff in Melbourne on Saturday.

In a video posted by the BCCI, the duo were seen cutting the cake as the rest of the members of the Indian contingent clapped and took photos. Rishabh Pant was then seen applying cream to Kohli's face, something that has become a custom for the Indian team.

Here's the video:

Virat Kohli is having a dream T20 World Cup

Just about four months ago, when Kohli struggled across formats in England, not many would have thought that a purple patch was waiting for him going forward. Many even questioned his place in the shortest format, but the team management continued to back the former captain, and boy, did he deliver!

It all began with the Asia Cup, where despite India's early exit, Kohli scored a staggering 276 runs from five innings, with that much-awaited 71st international hundred against Afghanistan.

The 34-year-old then played arguably his best T20I knock to snatch victory for India in their opening T20 World Cup game against Pakistan. Since that knock, Virat Kohli hasn't looked back as evident from his ridiculous 220 average after four innings with three half-centuries.

He also went past Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup. Whether Kohli will be able to convert his best start to a T20 World Cup into a victorious one for India is something only time will tell.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

