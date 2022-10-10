T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli shadow practices during India's training

Virat Kohli was recently seen shadow-practicing with the bat as India gear up for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, starting on October 16.

The talismanic batter has returned to form after an extended lean patch. He also broke his century drought during the Asia Cup 2022 game against Afghanistan and has consistently performed lately.

He will be eager to keep the momentum going as the Men in Blue chase their second T20 World Cup title. In a recent video that surfaced on social media, the former Indian captain was spotted practicing pool shots with his thigh guards on.

Given that Australian pitches are pacey and bouncy wickets, such square-of-the-wicket shots will come in handy for the batters.

Watch the clip here:

Kohli has scored 485 runs, including a century and four fifties, in 14 T20I matches at an average of 44.45 in 2022.

"Love the preparation phase" - Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of T20 World Cup

It's been a few days since the Men in Blue began their preparations for the marquee T20 event on Australian shores. They have landed ahead of other teams to acclamatize to the conditions.

Kohli recently shared a picture from the training sessions and wrote:

"Love the preparation phase 🫶."

Meanwhile, Kohli didn't feature in the warm-up game against Western Australia at the WACA on Monday, October 10. Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century to help India post 158/6 on the board. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also chipped in with 29 off 20 deliveries.

Arshdeep Singh (3/6), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/26), and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/15) starred with the ball as the Men in Blue kicked-off their preparations with a win.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play another warm-up game against Western Australia before locking horns with Australia and New Zealand in two practice matches.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

