T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli sweats it out in the WACA nets, plays some cracking shots

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli hit the nets at the WACA in Perth as he continues his preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue had a light training session and batters like Kohli and KL Rahul were seen hitting the nets in a video posted on Twitter.

Virat Kohli looked pretty assured in the video while managing the bounce on offer on the pitch. He hooked one delivery with great control and then flicked the next one nicely off his hips.

The last ball in the video was probably the one that would have lit up Kohli's eyes as it was pitched up and he creamed his cover drive to perfection.

Here's the video:

Virat Kohli's numbers in Australia

Kohli finding form at the right time has been a huge sigh of relief for the Indian team. However, even as he struggled for runs in England earlier this year, captain Rohit Sharma and the team management continued to dismiss any questions over his place in the T20 World Cup.

One of the main reasons for the same is his numbers in Australia. Kohli has played 11 T20Is down under and scored 451 runs at an astonishing average of 64.42 and a very healthy strike rate of 144.55 with five half-centuries to his name.

The 33-year-old won two Player of the Tournament awards in back-to-back T20 World Cups of 2014 and 2016. So it is pretty clear that 'King Kohli' loves the big stage and when it is coupled with the Australian conditions, he will be keen to have a tournament to remember.

India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

