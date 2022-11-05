T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] "Want to cut only one cake, big one next week" - Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th birthday at the MCG

Virat Kohli turned 34 on Saturday and celebrated the special occasion with some of the media personnel gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

They greeted the former captain as he walked towards the cake and asked him to say a few words on his birthday.

Here's what Virat Kohli had to say about the media's gesture and also on his ambitions to win the T20 World Cup for India next week:

"I won't answer any of your questions here (laughs). You guys never sent me a cake before (smiles). Thank you very much for the gesture and also for doing it at the MCG, which is a historic venue. Preferably want to cut only one cake, big one next week (referring to the T20 World Cup final). The cake is very tasty, thank you."

Virat Kohli is having his best T20 World Cup with the bat

Although Kohli won the Player of the Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup, he didn't have as good a start to those tournaments with the bat as he is having this time around.

The run machine has already scored 220 runs in just four innings at a mind-blowing average of 220.0 with three half-centuries to his name. The numbers could get even more ridiculous if Team India go all the way to the final.

Arguably one of the greatest batters to ever play T20Is and the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament, Kohli deserves to win the T20 World Cup at least once.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

