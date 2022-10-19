T20 World Cup 2022: "We have made a constant practice of not talking too much about it" - Rohit Sharma on the tournament hype ahead of Super 12s

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma stated that while the players understand the importance of the T20 World Cup 2022, they have made a conscious effort not to get drawn into the hype. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign with a contest against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

India have entered the tournament as favorites more often than not in recent times but have fallen agonizingly short of silverware.

Their final ICC event triumph came during the 2013 Champions Trophy in England. Since then, they have managed to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC multi-nation tournaments five times out of six occasions, but have returned empty-handed.

Noting that it is important for the players to stay in the present and away from the hype, Rohit said in a media interaction ahead of the first game:

"Like I said, the World Cup is World Cup, it is a big event, but at the same time we have made a constant practice of not talking too much about it, because it is important to be in the present and think about what you need to do on that particular day. That will allow us or help us to execute what we want to do on the given day."

India have been impeccable in bilateral assignments ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Since making their way Down Under, Rohit's side have played three practice matches so far, winning two and losing one.

The final warm-up game against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 19, was washed out due to inclement weather.

"This is my first World Cup as a captain, so I am pretty excited about that" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit was gradually appointed as captain of the Indian side across all formats upon the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. The upcoming tournament marks the Mumbai-born player's first major competition as captain.

He is the only player alongside Shakib Al Hasan to feature across all editions of the T20 World Cup so far, after making his international debut in the inaugural 2007 edition in South Africa.

Speaking about what the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup means to him, Rohit said:

"Firstly, it is a big honor, to captain this side. This is my first World Cup as a captain, so I am pretty excited about that. It also gives us a great opportunity, to come here and do something really special.

"Every time you come for the World Cup, it is a great feeling, the boys are quite pumped up, we had a great prep in Perth."

How far will India progress at the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

