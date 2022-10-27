T20 World Cup 2022: "We have some personal goals and we will achieve that first"- Kamran Akmal slams Pakistan after their embarrassing loss to Zimbabwe 

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal was disappointed with the way the team performed against Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup encounter in Perth on Thursday. Pakistan couldn't even chase a target of 131, as they scored 129/8, losing by just a solitary run.

Akmal claimed that there were many players in the Pakistan team, especially in the batting department, who played for their personal milestones and weren't ready to adapt to the team's needs.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's how Kamran Akmal reacted to Pakistan's loss:

"I wanted Pakistan to improve their net run rate as they lost their first game. But they were like, "No. We have some personal goals and we will achieve that first. Team goals can be looked after later.""

"Pakistan played below-average cricket": Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal also further claimed that the target of 131 was almost perfect for the way the batting line-up was set up in the chase.

He believes the Pakistan batters didn't adjust to the pace and bounce of the Perth wicket, and the Zimbabwe bowlers exploited this weakness very well.

On this, Akmal stated:

"The target was 130 and not 230. You would have won even if you would have played average cricket. But today you played even worse than that. If there was a bigger team, you could have given excuses like the pace and bounce were too much to handle."

Pakistan have had their moments in the T20 World Cup so far. Had they held their nerves better, they could have easily had two wins from two.

Instead, they have faced two heartbreaking defeats on the last ball and are only mathematically alive in the race to the semifinals.

If India fail to beat South Africa on Sunday, Pakistan will be all but out of the T20 World Cup.

