T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies' Akeal Hosein watches in shock as Rovman Powell deposits a monstrous 104m six

One of the highlights of West Indies' batting was a humongous 104m six by Rovman Powell off the bowling of Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani during their clash at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday (October 19).

In the final over of the first innings, Muzarabani dug one short and tried to surprise Powell. However, the latter was ready for it and muscled the ball over square leg for a gigantic six. All-rounder Akeal Hosein was in shock, which summed up just how sensational that shot was.

Here's a video posted by the ICC on Instagram of Hosein's reaction to that gigantic six:

Zimbabwe in deep trouble in the chase against West Indies

It was a virtual do-or-die match for the West Indies against Zimbabwe after they lost their opening game to Scotland. The target of 154 did look a bit below par but the bowlers have put the Caribbean side in the driver's seat to win the game.

Zimbabwe did get off to a strong start, scoring 18 runs in the first over from Kyle Mayers. However, speedster Alzarri Joseph was on the money from the get-go as he picked up a couple of crucial wickets in his opening spell.

The Zimbabwe batters also have themselves to blame as they displayed some questionable shot selection despite the required run rate seeming to be well within their reach. The big wicket of Sikandar Raza has put his team firmly in the back seat and it looks like only a miracle could help them get over the line.

Lineups:

West Indies XI: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Zimbabwe XI: Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

