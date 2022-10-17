T20 World Cup 2022 West Indies vs Scotland: Who won today's match?

Scotland pulled off the second major upset of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in as many days, defeating West Indies by 42 runs in the Group B clash in Hobart on Monday, October 17.

Chasing 161, West Indies got off to a confident start and seemed to be cruising at 53/1 in the sixth over. However, Mark Watt (3/12), Michael Leask (2/15), and Brad Wheal (2/32) combined to clean up West Indies for 118 in 18.3 overs.

Kyle Mayers began the chase with a flurry of boundaries before miscuing a full ball from Josh Davey to deep midwicket, where George Munsey took a terrific sliding catch. Mayers was back in the hut for 20 off 13. Evin Lewis also went after the bowling, but perished for 14, swatting Wheal to deep square leg.

Scotland inched further ahead in the contest when Watt cleaned up Brandon King (17) as the West Indies batter missed his cut. Leask then struck a massive blow by sending back opposition skipper Nicholas Pooran for five. The left-handed batter attempted a pull, but missed the ball and was bowled.

West Indies crumbled to 69/4 at the halfway stage, but things only got worse in the second half. The big-hitting Rovman Powell (five) holed out to long-on off Leask. Not long after, Wheal had Shamarh Brooks (four) caught at deep midwicket.

Akeal Hosein (one) also perished cheaply, run out following a mix-up with Jason Holder. Leask missed his back-flick but had enough time to effect the dismissal on the second attempt. Windies’ embarrassing slide continued as Alzarri Joseph was out for a first-ball duck off Watt.

ICC @ICC



Scotland get their campaign underway with a commanding victory against West Indies



#T20WorldCup | #WIvSCO | bit.ly/WIvSCO-FirstRo… What a performanceScotland get their campaign underway with a commanding victory against West Indies What a performance 🔥 Scotland get their campaign underway with a commanding victory against West Indies 💪#T20WorldCup | #WIvSCO | 📝 bit.ly/WIvSCO-FirstRo… https://t.co/dc2hvTIGi7

Odean Smith (five) was the ninth wicket to fall as he too failed in his attempt to take on Watt. Holder made a valiant 38, but it only reduced the margin of defeat. He was the last man out, caught in the deep while trying to hit a big one off Safyaan Sharif.

Munsey guides Scotland to 160/5

Scotland opener Munsey starred with an unbeaten 66 off 53 balls. However, Joseph (2/28) and Holder (2/14) came up with impressive bowling efforts as West Indies restricted the opposition to 160/5.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, Scotland got off to an impressive start as the openers raced away to 50 in five overs. However, an interruption due to rain worked in West Indies’ favor as they pulled things back brilliantly.

Scotland opener Michael Jones made an early statement of intent, taking consecutive fours off Mayers in the first over. In Mayers’ second over, Munsey began with two boundaries and ended the over with a third. When Joseph was introduced in the next over, Munsey welcomed him with a hat-trick of fours.

Things completely changed after the players returned following a rain-enforced break. Jones (20) inside-edged Holder onto the stumps. The former West Indies skipper had a second when Matthew Cross (three) was caught off a mistimed pull. Richie Berrington (16) became Joseph’s first victim as he dragged a pull to midwicket.

ICC @ICC



#T20WorldCup George Munsey brings up his eighth T20I half-century George Munsey brings up his eighth T20I half-century 👏#T20WorldCup https://t.co/hqbkHVk3fC

Calum MacLeod (23) came in and hit a few impressive boundaries. However, he fell to Smith, hitting the pacer straight to cover. Munsey played anchor as wickets fell at the other end and brought up his fifty with a single off Joseph. However, he kept losing partners. Leask was cleaned up for four by a brilliant Joseph yorker.

Chris Greaves (15*) aided Scotland’s cause with a couple of boundaries before Munsey smacked Smith for three fours in the last over to lift the batting side to a respectable 160. It was more than enough as their bowlers came up with a terrific effort to stun West Indies.

West Indies vs Scotland: Who won man of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2022 Match?

Opener Munsey guided Scotland’s innings with a mature half-century. With the ball, Watt, Wheal and Leask combined to dismantle West Indies.

For the Windies, Holder had a good all-round game, while Joseph also chipped in with a couple of wickets in a losing cause.

Munsey was named Player of the Match for his mature knock in Scotland’s historic triumph.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes