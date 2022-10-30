T20 World Cup 2022: When is Team India's next match?

Team India suffered their first defeat in T20 World Cup 2022 earlier today against the South African cricket team. The Proteas brought their A game to the table in the bowling department and restricted the Men in Blue to a modest total of 133 runs.

Chasing 134 for a win, the Proteas lost some early wickets, but match-winning knocks from Aiden Markram and David Miller helped them register a win in the final over.

South Africa have moved up to the number one position in the points table following the win against the Indian team. Meanwhile, India have slipped to second position.

Team India will play their next match against Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh will battle at the Adelaide Oval (Image: Getty)

Team India will play their fourth match of Super 12 against the Bangladesh team on November 2. The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval. Both India and Bangladesh are alive in the race for the semifinals.

India have won two of their three matches in T20 World Cup 2022 so far, while Bangladesh have also registered two wins in three games.

The winner of the India vs Bangladesh match will gain an upper hand in the race to finish among the top two in the Group 2 points table.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma commented on his team's loss against South Africa and said:

"We just weren't good enough. We've played in such conditions before but that's not an excuse at all. We just weren't good. We want to be consistent in that department. Unfortunately we couldn't hold onto our chances and a few run outs missed including myself. But we need to keep our heads high."

It will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue can up their game when they lock horns with Bangladesh in Adelaide on November 2.

