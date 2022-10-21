T20 World Cup 2022: Why is Andre Russell not playing for West Indies?

Andre Russell was not a part of the West Indies squad that participated in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Maroon had a forgettable outing in Australia this year as they were knocked out in the first round itself.

West Indies were part of Group B in Round 1, along with Zimbabwe, Scotland and Ireland. Many fans expected two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies to finish in the top two of the standings and qualify for the Super 12.

However, playing under the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran, West Indies lost to Scotland and Ireland. Despite registering a win against Zimbabwe, West Indies failed to make it to the next round.

After the West Indies team was eliminated from the tournament early, most members of the cricket universe are wondering why the two-time champions left their star T20 players Andre Russell and Sunil Narine out of the squad.

Cricket West Indies chief selector explains why Andre Russell and Sunil Narine were not picked for T20 World Cup 2022

Sunil Narine is one of the best T20 all-rounders at the moment (Image: Getty)

Cricket West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes had spoken about the exclusion of Russell and Narine when the T20 World Cup 2022 squad was announced. Explaining why Russell did not make it to the 15-man squad, Haynes said:

"I think in the situation with Andre Russell, we've just decided to move on, and look for someone who's in form, and doing well in the T20 format."

Haynes further mentioned that Narine was unavailable for selection. He felt that the all-rounder was not interested in playing for the West Indies team.

"I did not get any notice from Narine regarding his availability to play," said Haynes.

Narine and Russell's absence hurt West Indies a lot, leading to their early elimination. West Indies will host the next T20 World Cup in 2024 along with the USA.

