T20 World Cup 2022: Why is Rishabh Pant not playing today's match?

Rishabh Pant was one of the 15 men named in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. However, he hasn't received a place in the Indian playing XI so far for the team's first two Super 12 matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Fans should note that Pant featured in the Indian side for their two practice matches against Western Australian XI (WA XI) but was ignored for the warm-up match against Australia. Pant did not have a great outing with the bat in the practice games against WA XI, scoring 18 runs at an average of nine.

Many fans feel that Rishabh Pant should have been picked in the Indian playing XI for the matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands because of his brilliant record in Australian conditions. However, it seems like the Indian team management has given priority to his recent form.

Dinesh Karthik has much better numbers as a finisher in T20Is this year than Pant. Hence, Karthik has received a place in the playing XI as a wicket-keeper batter.

Is Rishabh Pant injured?

Sportskeeda



Let’s hope it’s nothing serious 🏻



📸: Disney + Hotstar



Rishabh Pant was seen wearing strapping and ice pack on his right knee

Fans were a little concerned when they spotted Rishabh Pant with a heavy strapping on his knee during the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match against Australia. It looked like Pant was not fully fit, but there has been no official injury update about the wicket-keeper batter.

If Pant is available for selection in India's next match against South Africa, the Indian team management may think of bringing him into the playing XI as an opener. KL Rahul has struggled against pace bowling so far in the mega event.

Pant has good experience playing in Australia. He has played a lot of cricket against South Africa as well. On top of that, being a left-handed batter, Pant will bring variety to the team. It will be interesting to see if India pick him in the playing XI on Sunday.

