T20 World Cup 2022: "Wonder if Matthew Hayden will start banging his head on a bat"- Kamran Akmal blasts Babar Azam and Co. after Pakistan's second loss in the tournament

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal was absolutely livid with captain Babar Azam and his men after they lost to Zimbabwe by a solitary run in the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Akmal questioned Babar's decision-making, mainly for just using five bowlers despite having more options up his sleeve.

He also feels that the coaching staff, led by former legend Saqlain Mushtaq, aren't doing any serious work to improve the way the team played.

Pakistan do have a World Cup winner and former Australian legend Matthew Hayden as their batting consultant. But Kamran Akmal feels that even he would be baffled by the way Pakistan batted against Zimbabwe.

Here's what Akmal said on his YouTube channel after the loss:

"Look how sensibly their captain took decisions, and then look at our captain. It has been three years and he still doesn't know what bowling changes need to be made. You had six bowling options but you decide to use just five."

He added:

"What is the coaching staff doing? I wonder if Matthew Hayden will start banging his head on a bat in the coming days, the way that we are batting."

Chief Selector made a team based on agenda: Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal also made the stunning claim that Pakistan's chief selector Muhammad Wasim didn't pick the squad on merit and just focused on favoritism. He believes the loss was just a reflection of the sorry state of Pakistan cricket.

On this, Akmal stated:

"Our chief selector, who made such big statements that we have so much talent..but then you created the team according to your own agenda. So this result was inevitable. Zimbabwe has shown great fight and we need to be ashamed of ourselves looking at the level at which we have fallen."

After a couple of heartbreaking losses already, Pakistan's hopes of making it to the semifinals are not entirely in their own hands.

