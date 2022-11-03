T20 World Cup 2022: "Yeh toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya" - Fans react as Mohammad Rizwan departs in first over in Pakistan's must-win match vs South Africa 

Pakistan's star opening batter Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed in the very first over of the side's crucial tie against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on Thursday, November 3.

The right-handed batter was sent packing by left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell on the fourth ball of the contest. Rizwan was undone as the ball nipped back into him. The ball took the inside edge of his bat and crashed straight onto the stumps.

Rizwan, who has struggled for form in the showpiece T20 event, had to take the long walk back after managing just four runs from as many deliveries against the Proteas.

Several fans took to social media to slam him for yet another flop show in the tournament. Here are some of the reactions:

Alihassan @Alihass23301632

No pace, swing, seam nothing on that delivery, just sharp bounce as is expected in Australia, and us pe out hogaya M.Rizwan-Thank you for your valuable contribution of 4 runs.No pace, swing, seam nothing on that delivery, just sharp bounce as is expected in Australia, and us pe out hogaya M.Rizwan-Thank you for your valuable contribution of 4 runs.No pace, swing, seam nothing on that delivery, just sharp bounce as is expected in Australia, and us pe out hogaya 😑

aurangzeb butt @aurangzeb_butt Rizwan gone....poor technique...seemed indecisive on an incoming parnell delivery. Doesn't seem to work on his weaknesses. Rizwan gone....poor technique...seemed indecisive on an incoming parnell delivery. Doesn't seem to work on his weaknesses.

The wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 71 runs from four appearances so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Rizwan has also been criticized by many for his underwhelming strike rate of 100.00.

Pakistan must beat South Africa to stay afloat in the T20 World Cup 2022

Babar Azam and Co. find themselves in the penultimate position in the Group 2 points table. The Men in Green have just a solitary win to their name in three fixtures and are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround.

Pakistan's clash against South Africa is a must-win one for them as they look to remain in contention for the all-important semi-finals. The Men in Green have a flawless record against the Proteas in the T20 World Cup.

The two cricketing nations have squared off thrice in the ICC event, with Pakistan emerging victorious on all three occasions. Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA DOUBLE UP NORTJE



Nortje brings out the slower ball, Masood is through the shot early and it loops gently to Bavuma at mid-off



Pakistan 43/4 after 6.3 overs



🗒 Ball by ball

SuperSport Grandstand 201



#PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt DOUBLE UP NORTJENortje brings out the slower ball, Masood is through the shot early and it loops gently to Bavuma at mid-offPakistan 43/4 after 6.3 overs🗒 Ball by ball bit.ly/3NTr9kE SuperSport Grandstand 201 ⚪️ DOUBLE UP NORTJENortje brings out the slower ball, Masood is through the shot early and it loops gently to Bavuma at mid-off 🇵🇰 Pakistan 43/4 after 6.3 overs🗒 Ball by ball bit.ly/3NTr9kE📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#PAKvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt

However, they had a shaky start, losing four wickets in the first seven overs. Their top-order big guns, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, and Shan Masood, are all back in the hut.

