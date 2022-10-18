T20 World Cup 2022: "You cannot replace Jasprit Bumrah or Ravindra Jadeja" - Suresh Raina on Mohammed Shami's inclusion in India's squad

Suresh Raina believes it isn't possible to find the perfect substitute for players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, who have been standout performers for India over the years.

In his conversation with NDTV, he highlighted how the two senior players have consistently done well in international cricket. However, the two Team India stars are set to miss T20 World Cup 2022 due to their respective injuries.

Speaking about Mohammed Shami replacing Jasprit Bumrah in the Men in Blue squad, Raina suggested that he was the best option the management could have gone ahead with.

He pointed out how impressive the right-arm pacer has been with the ball in recent appearances.

Raina explained:

"I would not call him [Mohammed Shami] a perfect replacement because you cannot replace Jasprit Bumrah or Ravindra Jadeja. They have played consistently for India and they have given performances.

"But the best option you had, you have selected him. Shami has given good performances, he has been in good form."

While Bumrah has been ruled out of the showpiece event with a back injury, Jadeja is on the sidelines because of an injured knee. Raina opined that India will miss Jadeja on the the big grounds in Australia, as he is an exceptional fielder.

He spoke about how the all-rounder has the ability to change the game with his catching and fielding. The 35-year-old added that Rohit Sharma and Co. will rely on Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli for fielding brilliance.

Raina added:

"What I will miss the most about him is his fielding. He can be a game-changer in the field, he takes game-changing catches and brings about game-changing run-outs. Hardik Pandya would run at every position.

"Other teams have gun fielders, we have Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya as good fielders. But what about the rest? On bigger grounds, you need to have a good throwing arm.

"Fielders make the match, Virat Kohli is a brilliant fielder but Hardik Pandya, the kind of energy he brings to the side, would be really important."

Notably, Kohli was like a live-wire on the field in the team's warm-up match against Australia on Monday, October 17, inflicting a crucial run-out and grabbing a one-handed blinder at long on at a crucial juncture.

"We will need to play fearless cricket" - Suresh Raina on Team India's preparations for T20 World Cup 2022

Raina emphasized that India did the right thing by reaching Australia early for the marquee tournament. He seemed quite satisfied with the the side's preparations.

He claimed that the Rohit Sharma-led side must showcase positive intent to succeed in the T20 World Cup 2022. He added:

"The BCCI have done really well in sending the team to Australia 15 days prior to the tournament. The grounds are big and overall I think the preparation has been nice. We will need to play fearless cricket and show good intent."

Ahead of their warm-up fixtures, the Indian team played two additional practice games against Western Australia to gear up for the all-important tournament. They will take on New Zealand in their second and final warm-up match on Wednesday, October 19.

India's campaign will commence with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

