T20 World Cup 2022: “Mera mann kar raha tha TV tod doon” – Aaqib Javed unhappy with Pakistan squad

Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed has expressed dissent as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

He looked dissatisfied with Pakistan’s brand of cricket in the recently concluded Asia Cup, where Babar Azam and Co. ended as the runner-up. He said that 70 percent of the players don’t deserve to play for Pakistan.

Press Trust of India @PTI_News Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win Asia Cup title Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win Asia Cup title

Speaking to Geo News, Javed said:

“Jab main T20s dekh raha tha to mera mann kar raha tha TV tod doon (When I was watching the T20s [in Asia Cup], I wanted to break the TV.) Seventy percent of players don’t deserve to play for Pakistan. Youngsters are [picked but] serving water.”

Javed further said Pakistan have many one-dimensional players who are unlikely to succeed in Australia. He added that the selection committee could not pick a team based on the situation. He said:

“No learning, udhar ke udhar hi khade hain (they have stagnated). Players like Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali can play small roles in the UAE, but when you play in Australia, the grounds are bigger, and the pitches will also offer bounce.

“There [in Australia], you will need technique because one-dimensional players who only play across the line are not successful. They [Selection committee] have made mistakes. You don’t know which player to choose in different situations, and there are limited options."

Watch the interview below:

“No.4 has never won a game [for Pakistan]” – Aaqib Javed ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup

Javed said that only experienced batters should play in the No.4 position and mentioned that a couple of batters are in the reckoning for that spot. However, Pakistan are yet to finalize a player for the role with only a few weeks left before the T20 World Cup. He said:

“The No.4 spot is for the most experienced batter. Haider Ali or Iftikhar [Ahmed] will play at that position. We are thinking of playing Haider at that spot. Pakistan will be the first team to play in the T20 World Cup, whose No.4 has never won a game.”

It is worth noting that the team management tried three players - Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nawaz - for the aforementioned role at the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, Javed also vented his anger at Shaheen Afridi’s absence. He said that Pakistan's medical team acted casually in the case of the Pakistan pacer, which is why he will miss seven T20Is against England at home ahead of the T20 World Cup. He stated:

“Look, he [Shaheen Afridi] is your best bowler. If you had diagnosed his injury 45 days ago [in the Netherlands and the UAE], he would have been playing in the upcoming series against England.”

He also felt that Shahnawaz Dahani should have been picked ahead of Mohammed Wasim. The speedster recovered from the injury he sustained in the recently concluded Asia Cup and has been named on the reserve list for the T20 World Cup. Javed said:

“I think Dahani should have played in the 15 because he is the only bowler who can generate extra bounce and seam. He is also able to bowl well in the middle. On the other hand, Mohammed Wasim bowls in the middle and death overs with a similar variation. So, I think Dahani is a better choice.”

Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far