“If Bumrah is not fit, you must bring Deepak Chahar” - Saba Karim ahead of the T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim feels Deepak Chahar should be upgraded from India’s standby list to the main squad for the ICC T20 World Cup if pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is unfit for upcoming matches.

The statement came after reports, citing BCCI sources, claimed Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a back stress fracture. However, an official announcement is yet to be released.

Bumrah missed the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India @PTI_News Jasprit Bumrah out of T20 World Cup with back stress fracture: BCCI sources Jasprit Bumrah out of T20 World Cup with back stress fracture: BCCI sources

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“If Bumrah is not fit, you must bring Deepak Chahar to the squad because he is on the standby list.”

Karim further spoke about giving all squad members enough opportunities in upcoming matches to prevent any injury crisis during the T20 World Cup.

He stressed that India need players who can deliver in tight situations during the multi-nation tournament.

“You need players who can cope with the pressure of playing in a multi-national tournament. Thus, you have to keep playing the full squad members because it’s tough to say who might get injured. So, it’s good that Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar have got opportunities.”

Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh were sensational for India against the Proteas on Wednesday. They broke the backbone of South Africa's batting unit by reducing the visitors to 9/5 in 2.3 overs.

The duo stepped up in the absence of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (rested).

While Chahar finished with figures of 2/24, Arshdeep emerged as the stand-out bowler with 3/32. The pacer's fiery spells helped India restrict the visitors to 106/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, a clinical batting display from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul helped the Men in Blue win the opening T20I by eight wickets.

“It’s good that he is rested”- Saba Karim hails team management for resting Hardik Pandya ahead of T20 World Cup

Saba Karim expressed gratitude to BCCI for resting Hardik Pandya ahead of ICC tournament.

Karim has been impressed with Indian team management for resting star all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. He called him a valuable player who can contribute whenever he returns to the Indian cricket team.

The former Indian cricketer said:

“We have to preserve Hardik Pandya. It’s good news that he is rested. He doesn’t need to prove himself. We know his value and he is in good form. He will contribute whenever he plays, so there is no need to play him [against South Africa]. Keep him fit for the T20 World Cup. It’s important.”

Hardik has scored 436 runs and picked up 12 wickets in 19 T20Is this year. The Baroda all-rounder has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

