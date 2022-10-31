Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has expressed his shock at Virat Kohli’s catch drop against South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday (October 30).

He said that the Indian cricketer takes those kinds of catches for fun. However, Kohli dropped Aiden Markram's crucial catch during the 12th over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. The batter then scored a half-century, adding 16 more runs to his score. He also extended his partnership with David Miller to take the game away from India.

Butt was also surprised with India’s overall fielding as they missed several run-out opportunities.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan captain said:

“8:11 - India missed a lot of run out chances. Kohli, who is India’s best fielder, misjudged a very easy catch. These types of catches, he does them for fun.”

Chasing 134, South Africa were reduced to 24/3, but Miller and Markram scored fifty each to help the team win the match. While Miller remained unbeaten on 59 off 46 balls, Markram slammed 52 off 41 deliveries.

“He was ahead of the bowlers” – Salman Butt commends Suryakumar Yadav for his exploits at T20 World Cup

Butt further hailed in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 68 off 40 balls when other Indian batters struggled to score runs. The right-handed batter slammed three sixes and four boundaries during his special knock. He ensured the Men in Blue reached 133/9 in 20 overs.

“6:45 - Suryakumar Yadav was exceptional. He looked outstanding, played his shots, [looked] innovative. He was ahead of the bowlers, scoring at will in his [attacking] areas. It looked like he knew what was coming up next.”

Yadav had earlier smashed an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls against the Netherlands, which India won by 56 runs.

The Mumbaikar has been excellent this year, as he has amassed 935 runs in 26 matches at a strike rate of 183.69. He will look to continue his great form and deliver for Rohit Sharma and Co. in the tournament's knockout stages.

The Men in Blue will aim to lift their second T20 World Cup trophy after a 15-year gap. They are also searching for their first ICC trophy since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

India will next take on Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2). Shakib Al Hasan’s side are coming off the back of a three-run win against Zimbabwe in their last T20 World Cup game.

