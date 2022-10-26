Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed Pakistan captain Babar Azam after Mohammad Hafeez criticized him following a defeat against India in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23). Chopra felt that Haris Rauf didn’t leave enough runs for Mohammad Nawaz to defend in the last over.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, however, suggested a few changes for Pakistan to strengthen their team ahead of their upcoming matches.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

“Team selection is questionable. If Pakistan wants to win, drop one of Haider Ali or Asif Ali and play Mohammad Wasim Jr. because he can also bat. You'll have four fast bowling options and a couple of spinners. Shadab and Nawaz usually bat well, so why are you going conservative? Tactically, I don't think Babar is an ordinary captain.”

He added:

“When they started hitting sixes, Hardik hit two, Kohli smashed one. You didn't had the option to maybe bowl Nawaz during those overs because the match would have been finished then and there. Suppose 22 or 24 runs were left off the last over; it would have been difficult, Hafeez would have called it a brilliant move.”

It is worth mentioning that Babar Azam and Co. lacked a sixth bowling option during their match against India.

Babar Azam and Co. to face South Africa in crucial Group 2 clash in T20 World Cup

Babar Azam-led Pakistan must overcome South Africa in a crucial Group 2 fixture to advance to the T20 World Cup semifinals. The Men in Green will take on the Proteas in Sydney on Thursday (November 3).

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble feels South Africa are a dark horse, but Pakistan have the edge to progress into the semifinals.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he said:

“South Africa could be the dark horse and it all depends. Now it boils down to the Pakistan- South Africa game. Who wins that? So, I think Pakistan still have the edge.”

Pakistan will aim to bounce back strongly in their upcoming matches against minnows Zimbabwe (October 27) and the Netherlands (October 30). A couple of wins can help them gain much-needed confidence ahead of their game against Temba Bavuma and Co.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 50 votes