Team India players are spending quality time with their wives in Australia during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav took some time to visit Melbourne on Saturday ahead of their opening game against Pakistan. Chahal also clicked a picture of the couple Suryakumar and Devisha Shetty.

Dhanashree took a picture of Chahal during the act and took the opportunity to pull her husband’s leg by calling him a professional behind the camera, along with laughing emojis.

She captioned the post on Instagram:

“Professional hahaha”

Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav will be in action against Pakistan on Sunday.

Chahal and Dhanashree are among the most famous couples in the Indian cricket team and often click pictures and share funny reels to entertain their fanbase on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar is making the most of his time in Australia for Team India with his better half Devisha.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav big players for India throughout T20 World Cup

Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav are expected to play significant roles for India throughout the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar is in spectacular form. He recently slammed a 33-ball 50 against Australia in a warmup match on Monday (October 17). The 32-year-old also hit 52 off 35 balls in India's first practice match against Western Australia XI in Perth.

The batter has already slammed 801 runs in 23 T20Is this year, including a century and six fifties.

Meanwhile, Chahal can be lethal with his leg spin. He finished with 1/28 against Australia in the warmup game and had earlier picked up 2/15 in the first practice game against Western Australia XI.

In 2022, the leg spinner has scalped 21 wickets in 19 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.6. He will be looking for redemption in the T20 World Cup 2022, as he missed out on the last edition of the tournament held in the UAE.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will kick-start their Super 12 campaign against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23). The Men in Blue are placed alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Group 2.

India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shardul Thakur.

