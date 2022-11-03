A sensational middle-order batting and clinical bowling performance led by Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi helped Pakistan defeat South Africa in their T20 World Cup match by 33 runs via the DLS method in Sydney on Thursday (November 3).

After a poor start, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed smashed half-centuries to guide Pakistan to 185/9 in 20 overs. Shadab smashed 52 off 22 balls, and Iftikhar hit 51 off 35 deliveries. The duo shared a crucial 82-run partnership for the sixth wicket after the Men in Green were reduced to 95/5 in 13 overs.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Nawaz contributed 28 runs each.

Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas as he finished with figures of 41/4. Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi took one wicket each.

In response, sensational bowling from Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan restricted South Africa to 108/9 in a rain-shortened 14-over chase. While Shaheen scalped three wickets, Shadab Khan picked up a couple of wickets. Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr. each picked up a wicket.

The Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma was the top scorer for his side with 36 off 19 balls, as the remaining batters had an off day.

Fans on Twitter were excited after Pakistan ended South Africa’s winning streak in the T20 World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

ஆன்மீக Shankar @salemshankar

Choking is our game



#SAvsPAK Chokers are our nameChoking is our game Chokers are our nameChoking is our game#SAvsPAK

E @3Eshx What a match, beating the only unbeaten team in the tournament 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼 #SAvsPAK What a match, beating the only unbeaten team in the tournament 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼 #SAvsPAK

“Very happy the way team performed” – Babar Azam elated after Pakistan’s victory against South Africa

Babar Azam expressed his delight as they registered a remarkable win against South Africa at the T20 World Cup on Thursday. He praised Shadab and Iftikhar for stepping up for Pakistan with the bat in a must-win match.

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, Azam said:

“[I am] Very happy [with] the way team performed. We are not up to the mark - me and Rizwan. But the way Haris played - different player - set the momentum. And the way Shadab and Ifti finished the innings - outstanding.

He further added:

"To be honest, everyone is my best player and my match-winner. The first two losses cost us. But the way we have played the last two matches. As you know, cricket is a funny game. You never know.”

Pakistan will play their final T20 World Cup group-stage match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday (November 6). They must win the upcoming contest and rely on other results to go in their favor to stay alive in the tournament.

Having said that, South Africa will play against the Netherlands, and India will take on lower-ranked Zimbabwe in their last game. As a result, Babar Azam and Co. are likely to be knocked out of the T20 World Cup semifinals.

