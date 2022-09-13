“Play as much as possible” – Sunil Gavaskar displeased with Team India's rest and rotation policy for T20 World Cup

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his dissent over Team India’s rest and rotation policy. He feels that the break affects the players' rhythm, whether it’s a bowler or batter.

The former Indian captain said that bowlers, in particular, should play as many games as possible in the upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said:

“Ideally, you want them [Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya] to play as much as possible and bowlers in particular [regarding rotation policy]. You want them to get into rhythm [ahead of T20 World Cup]."

He added:

"It’s not easy for the bowlers or batters to hit cleanly after the break. Play them till the T20Is and then maybe give them a break for ODIs [ three matches against South Africa] only if they want.”

Arshdeep has been rested for T20Is against Australia. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar and Hardik will be on a break during the T20Is against South Africa.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : India's squads for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Australia & South Africa T20Is announced.



#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvAUS | #iNDvSA



More Details

bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS: India’s squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Australia & South Africa T20Is announced.More Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: India’s squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Australia & South Africa T20Is announced. #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvAUS | #iNDvSA More Details 🔽bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

In a press release, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote:

“Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.”

“India will be able to defend totals” – Gavaskar on Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel's return for T20 World Cup

Gavaskar was pleased with the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel for the T20 World Cup after the duo missed the Asia Cup due to injuries. The cricketer-turned-commentator feels that the Men in Blue will be able to defend the totals with the return of these two death overs specialists.

“Yes, it looks like a very good team. With Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel coming in, it gives confidence [to the team]. India will be able to defend totals, and these two stalwarts will provide an added edge to the Indian bowling attack.”

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma and Co. failed to defend their totals against arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022.

The Men in Blue will next be seen in action during the first T20I against Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.

Edited by Diptanil Roy