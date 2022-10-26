Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has warned Rohit Sharma and Co. not to get complacent in their upcoming fixture against the Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday (October 27). He said the Men in Blue must find a winning rhythm to ensure a positive mindset in the team that can help them overcome tough situations in the upcoming games.

The statement comes after an unfancied Ireland beat England by five runs (via DLS) in a rain-marred game in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said:

“Yes, exactly. Never take any team lightly and again in Sydney also we have problem with the weather sometimes. So, you do not want to take any game lightly."

As per the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, there is a possible shower in Sydney on Thursday.

Gavaskar continued:

“You want to be in that winning rhythm, the flow that makes you get out of a tough situation like India got out of tough situations more than once in the game against Pakistan. That will give the team that confidence. That means we are ready and here to win.”

“You want to be in the flow”- Sunil Gavaskar wants India to stick to the same playing XI

Gavaskar also mentioned the importance of playing the same XI throughout the tournament. He also added that many batters didn’t get a chance to showcase their talent against Pakistan.

Thus, a good performance would boost their confidence ahead of an important game against South Africa in Perth on Sunday and the upcoming knockout stages of the T20 World Cup.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“Absolutely, you want the rhythm to keep going. There are two or three-day gaps between every game. You might use one day’s gap to maybe just rest and recover, but you want to be in the flow. You want to be playing matches so that you know exactly what’s coming.”

Earlier, Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey stressed that they are not looking to rest any players from their last match. He also praised Hardik Pandya’s all-round role after India beat Pakistan.

In a press conference, he said:

"Hardik gives you that balance and option. He bowls you those four overs. Hardik wants to play all the matches. We are not thinking of resting him and no one is looking for rest. Hardik played a crucial knock. Virat finished the game but Hardik also played a crucial role. He gives you an option with both.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav will be looking to step up for India after failing to leave an impact in the opening match of the T20 World Cup.

