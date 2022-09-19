“We have a great option”- Saba Karim feels Hardik Pandya can provide back-up for Bhuvneshwar Kumar as T20 World Cup approaches

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, former India cricketer Saba Karim has stated that Hardik Pandya could be a viable fourth seamer for India in T20Is. He explained that the Baroda all-rounder could cover for Bhuvneshwar Kumar if the latter fails to deliver on a given day.

Bhuvneshwar proved ineffective in the crucial death overs for India during the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. He leaked 19 and 14 runs in the 19th overs of Pakistan and Sri Lanka's innings, respectively, in India's Super 4 matches against these teams.

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“The main problem in Asia Cup was that Bhuvneshwar had to bowl four overs in every match. If he is not in great form or is not good on that day, then we have a great option in the form of Hardik Pandya.”

The statement comes even though Hardik himself had figures of 1/44 and 0/35 against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively in the Super 4 matches of the Asia Cup.

Perhaps the former Indian selector thinks that Hardik should be kept as a back-up option rather than a frontline bowler. If Bhuvneshwar is off-color, the Baroda all-rounder might be a bowler worth trying out.

“He can be an excellent option” – Karim wants India to utilise Deepak Chahar ahead of T20 World Cup

Saba Karim also wants India to use their T20 World Cup standby player Deepak Chahar in the T20I series against the T20 Champions Australia and South Africa. He said that the medium-pace bowler can generate swing and pick up wickets with the new ball.

“You need to try standby bowlers [ahead of T20 World Cup]. Looking at it, Deepak Chahar should be tried because he also bowls well with the new ball and is a swing bowler and can be an excellent option for Team India.”

Chahar rose to prominence by consistently delivering for IPL franchise CSK in the powerplay overs.

The 30-year-old made his comeback, after recovering from injury, during the recently concluded ODI series in Zimbabwe. He picked up five wickets in three matches, including 3/27 in the first ODI in Harare. The all-rounder can also be a handy batting option for the lower order.

Chahar has so far represented India in 21 T20Is and picked up 26 wickets at an economy rate of 8.2. He will look to cash in if given an opportunity in the upcoming six T20Is.

