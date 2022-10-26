Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently in Australia, representing the Men in Blue at the T20 World Cup. His wife Natasa and son Agastya have accompanied him on tour. They visited the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday.

The Baroda all-rounder looked relaxed as he could be seen enjoying light moments with his family after a nerve-wreaking thriller against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

Sharing several snapshots on Instagram, Natasa wrote:

“Family Time.”

The couple enjoys a massive fanbase on Instagram and often shares heartwarming pictures and funny reels on the platform.

Hardik was one of the architects behind India’s victory. He lived up to the role of an all-rounder as he first picked up three wickets to trouble the Pakistan batting unit.

The right-handed batter then scored 40 (37) during his crucial 113-run partnership with Virat Kohli 82* (53) for the fifth wicket to save Team India from 31/4.

He is likely to next be seen in India’s upcoming fixture against the Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday (October 27).

“Hardik believed we can do it”- Virat Kohli shares all-rounder role in epic run chase against Pakistan

Virat Kohli, who played one of his best T20I innings for India, credited Hardik Pandya for believing in him when India required 48 runs off the last three overs.

The all-rounder might have failed to take India to victory, but the Delhi batter remained unbeaten to ensure the Men in Blue ended up on the winning side.

The encouraging words worked as a confidence booster for Kohli. He slammed three boundaries against ace Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi and hit Haris Rauf for back-to-back sixes in the 18th and 19th overs, respectively.

He also hit Mohammad Nawaz for six off a no-ball in the last over as India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. 🇮🇳💙 https://t.co/hAcbuYGa1H

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, he said:

“Hardik believed we can do it if we stayed till the end…Hardik kept pushing me.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. might be tempted to rest some of their senior players against minnows the Netherlands, ahead of their crucial game against South Africa in Perth on Sunday (October 30).

India, however, will be wary of the Dutch after Ireland stunned England by five runs in a rain-marred game at the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Wednesday (October 26).

As per the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, there is a possible shower in Sydney on Thursday.

