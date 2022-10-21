Pakistan cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed has been trolled brutally on social media for his latest picture on Twitter ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Several users labeled him as ‘Chacha’ (uncle) as the all-rounder tried to copy the Indian cricketer's ‘aa raha hoon’ tagline while sharing multiple pictures from his latest photoshoot session for Pakistan.

Some also questioned his strike rate ahead of the much-awaited Indo-Pak clash in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

The 32-year-old recently smashed an unbeaten 25 off 14 balls to help Pakistan beat New Zealand in the tri-series final. He also contributed 22 off 18 against England in the warmup fixture on Monday (October 17).

However, Iftikhar Ahmed has managed to score only 282 runs in 19 T20Is this year at a strike rate of 117.

In a tweet post, Iftikhar wrote:

“Aa raha hoon @T20 World Cup mein. Remember me and my team in prayers.”

Here are some of the reactions:

Aleem @AleemJS @IftiAhmed221 @T20WorldCup @TheRealPCB @ACEMtgGroup @Kallerz37

You are absolutely hopeless and hapless! Get someone to translate it if you don’t understand! For people with no talent, prayers are usually the only hope! You are absolutely hopeless and hapless! Get someone to translate it if you don’t understand! For people with no talent, prayers are usually the only hope! @IftiAhmed221 @T20WorldCup @TheRealPCB @ACEMtgGroup @Kallerz37 😂😂😂You are absolutely hopeless and hapless! Get someone to translate it if you don’t understand! For people with no talent, prayers are usually the only hope!

Umar Farooq @mepatriotic @IftiAhmed221 @T20WorldCup @TheRealPCB @ACEMtgGroup

60 ball pe Aur Chaka Nahi marna



Kyun Kay Tumhare Bas Ki BAAT Nahi @Kallerz37 Chacha 50 Karni hai Bar Match mein60 ball pe Aur Chaka Nahi marnaKyun Kay Tumhare Bas Ki BAAT Nahi @IftiAhmed221 @T20WorldCup @TheRealPCB @ACEMtgGroup @Kallerz37 Chacha 50 Karni hai Bar Match mein 60 ball pe Aur Chaka Nahi marna Kyun Kay Tumhare Bas Ki BAAT Nahi

Can Iftikhar Ahmed solve Pakistan’s middle-order woes for Pakistan in T20 World Cup?

Pakistan rely heavily on their openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. However, middle-order batter Mohammad Nawaz has recently shown promising signs for the Men in Green. With the rise of Nawaz, Iftikhar will also look to boost the batting unit for Pakistan as they chase only their second T20 World Cup trophy.

Babar Azam and Co. will begin their Super 12 campaign against arch-rivals India on Sunday. They will look to repeat the Asia Cup 2022 heroics, where they beat the Men in Blue by five wickets in the Super four stage.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed has warned Pakistan about Indian seamers ahead of the highly-anticipated clash. He feels Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could trouble Pakistan's batting unit.

Speaking to paktv.tv, he said:

“Shami and Bhuvneshwar are very good seam bowlers. Pakistan team will face difficulty because it will be tough to score runs against them... Shami is a very good seam bowler when he gets assistance from the pitch and Bhuvneshwar is one of the best in seaming conditions.”

Pakistan are named in the same group as India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands.

Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood.

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes