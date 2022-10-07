“They are not performing at all”- Inzamam-ul-Haq disgusted with Pakistan’s middle order ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is angry at Pakistan’s middle order ahead of the T20 World Cup. He pointed out how, except Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, other batsmen in the team's line-up are not contributing adequately. This, the former skipper believes, has forced the two openers to take all the responsibility of scoring runs for the team.

Inzamam, speaking on his YouTube channel, gave the example of the Pakistan bowling department and talked of how other bowlers have stepped up in the absence of pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi. However, it’s an entirely different story with the batting unit.

“Pakistan bowlers are performing in the absence of Shaheen Afridi, but in the batting department, if you leave out Babar and Rizwan, they are not performing at all.”

Inzaman is hoping that Rizwan and Babar will continue their good form in Australia as Pakistan are highly dependent on the duo.

“Hopefully, Rizwan will continue his form at the T20 World Cup in Australia. It’s important because this year our middle order has not been performing as Babar and Rizwan have taken all the responsibility on themselves.”

The statement came after Pakistan’s middle order once again choked against Bangladesh in the tri-series opener in Christchurch on Friday (October 7). Haider Ali and Asif Ali scored in single-digits, while Iftikhar Ahmed (13) also failed to play a big innings.

Inzamam-ul-Haq wants Pakistan’s middle-order to finally step up ahead of T20 World Cup

Inzamam also reminded the middle-order batters that it’s essential for them to click if Pakistan wants to win the T20 World Cup.

“It’s time for the T20 World Cup, so they need to perform. You are selected for the Pakistan team for a reason. We can win the tournament if the batting unit kicks in because we have a good bowling attack.”

Babar Azam and Co. will chase only their second trophy at the showpiece T20 event in Australia. The Men in Green will face arch-rivals India in their opening fixture in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

Pakistan squad for T20 WC: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Poll : 0 votes