Dinesh Karthik expressed his anger towards Virat Kohli after a wrong call led to his run-out against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2).

The incident happened in the 17th over as Kohli played the ball straight to Shakib Al Hasan at the extra cover region. He initially called for the run but stayed on his ground as it quickly reached the fielder.

Karthik was way out of the crease to return to the non-striker's end. The bowler, Shoriful Islam, rapidly collected the throw and disturbed the stumps. After losing his wicket, the wicketkeeper batter got rather angry on the field at Kohli.

It is worth mentioning that the 37-year-old departed after just seven runs off five deliveries, missing out on a chance to return to form. Earlier, he failed to deliver against South Africa and Pakistan in the previous matches.

“Dinesh Karthik kab Australia mein khele hain?” – Virender Sehwag wants Rishabh Pant in India playing XI at T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has expressed concern about Dinesh Karthik’s finishing abilities in Australia.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:

"Dinesh Karthik kab Australia me khele hain? Ye koi Bangalore ki wicket nahi hai. ( When did Dinesh Karthik last play in Australia? This isn't a Bangalore wicket).”

He continued:

"Pant ko khilaate, unko vahan khelne ka anubhav hai (Pant has the experience of playing here.).”

It remains to be seen if the Indian team management will give the senior wicketkeeper another opportunity against Zimbabwe in their last group-stage match at the T20 World Cup.

Pant last played for the Men in Blue during practice matches against Western Australia XI. In his two appearances, he failed to deliver and scored nine runs in each game.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries and KL Rahul’s 50 off 32 balls helped India score 184/6 in 20 overs. World No.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav also contributed a 16-ball 30.

Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. He finished with figures of 47/3 while captain Shakib Al Hasan took the crucial wickets of Suryakumar and Rahul.

Rohit Sharma and Co. must win against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in their remaining matches to ensure a place in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

