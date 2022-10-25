Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has named Virat Kohli’s famous straight six against Haris Rauf in an Indo-Pak thriller that has gone viral on the internet. He called it a typical tennis shot that the Indian batter hit over the Pakistani bowler’s head in the penultimate over.

Kohli slammed back of a length delivery for a six against Rauf when India required 28 off eight deliveries. He followed it with another six to reduce the equation for India to 16 off six deliveries.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Kumble said:

“Tennis shot or forehand loft over mid-on”

Kumble was also impressed by Kohli’s resurgence against spin bowling. He pointed out how the change in technique helped the batter upset the rhythm of Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz, against whom he scored 19 runs off 11 deliveries, including two sixes.

“I think what I’ve certainly seen is his [Virat Kohli] use of feet to the spinners. Generally, he would be on the backfoot looking to play through mid-wicket, especially to left-arms spin, but now he is more at the bowler, going after the bowling and that’s a positive change and we’ve seen the effect of that.”

He added:

“He took the game to Nawaz the other day when he hit that six stepping out. That’s a welcome change because, as a spinner, you don’t want the batters to sort of keep moving and it upsets the rhythm of the bowler.”

Kohli put on a masterclass to help the Men in Blue defeat Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23). He slammed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls.

Anil Kumble picks his T20 World Cup semifinalists after Kohli helps India beat Pakistan

Kumble feels that Pakistan and India will progress to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. He, however, mentioned the importance of the Pakistan versus South Africa game in Sydney on Thursday (November 3). A win would help both teams strengthen their case to qualify for the knockout stages.

He said:

“South Africa could be the dark horse and it all depends. Now it boils down to the Pakistan- South Africa game. Who wins that? So, I think Pakistan still have the edge. So, I will still go with Pakistan and India from Group 2.”

Meanwhile, India have already defeated Pakistan in their Super 12 opener. They will be gunning to beat the Proteas in Perth on Sunday (October 30).

