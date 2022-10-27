Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has praised Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav for his purple patch for the Men in Blue. He said the right-handed batter has multiple shots to play off a single ball, which puts the bowlers under pressure.

Suryakumar once again shone for India, as he slammed 51 runs off just 25 balls against the Netherlands, including seven boundaries and a six on Thursday (October 27). He also shared an unbeaten 95-run partnership with the in-form batter Virat Kohli, who scored 62 off 44 balls for the third wicket.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Parthiv Patel said:

“Suryakumar Yadav is making the best of his ability and form. When a player can hit a six over the fine leg and the cover, bowlers keep thinking that a slight margin of error can be trouble, leading to a four or a six. He shows confidence in his ability, but he is also playing with the bowler’s mind that I can do anything.”

He has already amassed 867 runs in 25 T20Is this year, including seven half-centuries and a ton. He is vital for India’s success at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Really enjoying batting with him” – Suryakumar Yadav on his camaraderie with Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli’s partnership in T20Is has proved to be a significant advantage for the Men in Blue in recent matches. Mumbaikar said that he enjoys playing with the former Indian captain.

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, he said:

“Really enjoying batting with him (Kohli). The thoughts are very clear when we both are batting. If I get few boundaries earlier then our partnership needs to be stretched and that's what we are doing.”

Suryakumar further added:

"The situation was very simple, I just had to up the tempo at that time. I took one ball today [to get going], but the message was loud and clear. We had to get about 8-10 an over and get a total which our bowlers could defend easily."

Suryakumar and Kohli partnerships in T20Is:

98* off 42 balls vs Hong Kong in Dubai

104 off 62 balls vs Australia in Hyderabad

102 off 42 balls vs South Africa in Guwahati

95* off 48 balls vs Netherlands in Sydney

Suryakumar will next be seen in action against the Proteas in Perth on Sunday (October 30). The Men in Blue will be gunning for a hat-trick of wins after defeating Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes