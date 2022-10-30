Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin failed to deliver with the ball against South Africa in a T20 World Cup contest in Perth on Sunday (October 30). The ace spinner leaked 43 runs to become the most expensive bowler for the Men in Blue in the match as the Proteas emerged victorious by five wickets.

The off-spinner was attacked in his last over, the 18th of the innings, where he was hit for consecutive sixes by David Miller. The 13-run over changed South Africa’s equation to 12 off 12 balls. He had earlier contributed seven runs off 11 balls with the bat.

Fans on Twitter expressed their anger at Ashwin for his poor bowling in the crucial T20 World Cup match. They also questioned why he didn’t run-out Miller at the non-striker’s end before bowling the final ball of his last over, as the southpaw was out of his crease.

The batter remained unbeaten on 59 runs off 46 balls, including a couple of boundaries in the 20th over to guide his team to victory.

Here are some of the reactions:

Miller, Markram, and Ngidi guide South Africa to the top of the table in T20 World Cup

A clinical bowling performance from speedster Lungi Ngidi and a couple of half-centuries from Miller and Aiden Markram helped the Proteas beat India in the T20 World Cup.

With the win, South Africa also rose to the top of the Group 2 points table with five points in three matches, and India dropped to the second spot with four points after three games.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Temba Bavuma said:

“The discussion was to try and up the intent. When you do that, that's when opportunities come your way. Fortunately, things did go our way and we were able to get that momentum."

He added:

"Our batting line-up is in good form barring myself. It's a batting unit that's been together for a while. To come through in pressure moments will boost the guys' confidence.”

India captain Rohit Sharma was disappointed after the loss and blamed the fielding department for not holding on to catches and missing crucial run-out opportunities.

He told Star Sports post-match:

“We were a little poor on the field. We gave so many chances in the field and weren't clinical. We were just not good enough. In the last two games, we were pretty good on the field. We couldn't hold our chances, missed a few run-outs. We need to keep our heads high and take learning from this game.”

The Men in Blue will look to bounce back strongly in their upcoming T20 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2). Shakib Al Hasan and Co. are coming off the back of a three-run win against the Netherlands.

