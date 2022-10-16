T20 World Cup: [WATCH] 11-year-old fan stuns Rohit Sharma with his smooth bowling action

An 11-year-old fan caught the eye of Team India captain Rohit Sharma during India’s practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup warmup fixture against Australia at the Gabba on Monday (October 17). The right-handed batter was amazed by the skillful bowling action of the left-arm seamer.

Taking to Instagram, the Indian cricket team’s official handle wrote:

“When an 11-year-old impressed @rohitsharma45 with his smooth action! A fascinating story of Drushil Chauhan, who caught the eye of Team India Captain and got invited to the nets and the Indian dressing room. #T20 World Cup.”

The Indian skipper not only faced the kid in the nets but also gave him his autograph to make his day memorable. In a video, the youngster revealed that he wants to play for India in the future.

Rohit has scored 540 runs in 23 T20Is this year at an average of 25.71, which includes a couple of half-centuries. He registered a couple of ducks in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against South Africa. However, his strike rate of 142.48 has been decent as an opener.

The Men in Blue will rely highly on the senior batter to give brisk starts for the middle-order to cash in during the tournament. In a recent interview with India News, former Indian selector Saba Karim said that Rohit needs to lead from the front in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Rohit Sharma needs to contribute a lot in the upcoming T20 World Cup, and I want him to emerge as a complete player to increase more chances for India of winning the tournament.”

﻿Rohit Sharma and Co. arrive in Brisbane for T20 World Cup warmup matches

The Men in Blue landed in Brisbane on Saturday (October 15) for the warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand (October 19). The side will begin their Super 12 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

India are chasing their second T20 World Cup crown. They last won the inaugural title under MS Dhoni in 2007.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are named in the same group as Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in the tournament.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

