"I will only then label him as the best T20I cricketer" – Saba Karim sends message to Suryakumar Yadav ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim is extremely pleased with Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav. He hailed his incredible range of shots and ability to play crucial knocks against strong bowling and fielding attacks.

The former Indian selector said that the right-handed batter has emerged as a match-winner for India. However, Karim feels that Suryakumar's real test will be to deliver against quality teams in big tournaments.

He wants the batter to perform in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia to earn the tag of "best T20I cricketer in modern-day cricket".

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a match-winner for India. I am still waiting for him to score a big score against top-quality opposition in a big tournament, and I will only then label him as the best T20I cricketer in modern-day cricket. That opportunity is coming up for Suryakumar and I want him to replicate his form in T20 World Cup.”

He added:

“Suryakumar possesses all the qualities required in a batter. He scored runs against a strong bowling and fielding attack in the middle-order. He has an incredible range of shots but must deliver in T20 World Cup to be counted among world-class batters.”

The Mumbaikar rose to the occasion in the T20I series decider against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25), which India won by six wickets.

Chasing 187 runs, he smashed 69 off 36 balls at a strike rate of 191.6. His entertaining knock comprised five sixes and as many fours. He also shared a crucial 104-run partnership with Virat Kohli.

“Imagine the pressure on the bowler” – Saba Karim calls Suryakumar Yadav an unpredictable batter

Karim also pointed out Suryakumar Yadav’s unique ability to play three different shots off the same ball. He labeled him as an unpredictable batter who can put any bowler under pressure.

“He is an unpredictable batter and it’s tough to bowl such players. If a batter can play three different shots off the same delivery, imagine the pressure on the bowler.”

Suryakumar will next be seen in action against South Africa in the first T20I in Trivandrum on Wednesday (September 28).

India squad for IND vs SA 2022 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

