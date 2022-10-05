“Aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de”- Pakistan’s Shadab Khan gives an epic reply to a fan who tries to school him

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan gave a befitting reply to a fan on Twitter who tried to school him on Tuesday.

The development came as Shadab acknowledged Iftikhar Ahmed’s wish on his 24th birthday and pulled his teammate's leg for calling him "bhaijaan".

A fan entered the conversation and told Shadab to focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup and not engage on social media.

He wrote:

“Ye shaddy shoody k chakr choro and please focus on world cup.”

Shadab Khan shut his fan in style as he informed him that it was midnight in New Zealand and the physio asked him to rest. He also asked the fan whether he should turn upside down to train at night.

“Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start kar de?”

Shadab Khan @76Shadabkhan Rashid Awan @Rashid_Awaan @76Shadabkhan Ye shaddy shoody k chakr choro and please focus on world cup . @76Shadabkhan Ye shaddy shoody k chakr choro and please focus on world cup . Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de? twitter.com/Rashid_Awaan/s… Abi nz mai aadhi raat hai Physio ne bola hai rest kero time off lo aap kehte hai tu ulta latak ke training start ker de? twitter.com/Rashid_Awaan/s…

Shadab Khan to play in tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh

Shadab played in the recently concluded T20I series against England, where he scalped three wickets in as many games. He will next feature in the upcoming tri-series in Christchurch involving Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The Men in Green will look to sort out their middle-order woes in the upcoming fixtures, which will act as warm-up matches ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Pakistan will play their opening match against Bangladesh on Friday (October 7).

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



The Pakistan squad has arrived in New Zealand for the T20I tri-series 🏏



#BackTheBoysInGreen Christchurch 🛬The Pakistan squad has arrived in New Zealand for the T20I tri-series 🏏 Christchurch 🛬The Pakistan squad has arrived in New Zealand for the T20I tri-series 🏏#BackTheBoysInGreen https://t.co/i8RhfsHX56

Babar Azam and Co. will travel to Australia to participate in the T20 World Cup on October 16. They will begin their Super 12 campaign against arch-rivals India in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

Pakistan are also scheduled to play a couple of T20 World Cup warmup matches against England (October 17) and Afghanistan (October 19).

The side will chase their second title after winning the trophy in 2009.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup : Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usman Qadir.

Standby Players : Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Poll : 0 votes