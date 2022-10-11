T20 World Cup: “Can’t wait to see the battle”- Fans react as Shaheen Afridi set to make a comeback for Pakistan ahead of Indo-Pak clash 

In a major boost for Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup, pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi will join the national squad for the tournament in Australia on Saturday (October 15).

The left-arm seamer has completed rehab in England after recovering from a knee injury. He will be available for selection in the warmup matches against England (October 17) and Afghanistan (October 19).

If Afridi is declared match-fit, he will play in the much-awaited Indo-Pak clash on Sunday (October 23). The 22-year-old last played for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in a Test match in July.

He missed the Asia Cup, a seven-match T20I series against England at home and the ongoing T20I tri-series against the Kiwis and Bangladesh in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Pakistani fans were elated at the news of Shaheen Afridi making a comeback to the national side for the marquee event in Australia.

Here are some of the reactions:

Fakhruu :^) 🏏 @BajwaKehtaHaii Indians reading the news of Shaheen Afridi available for T20 World Cup on Twitter. Indians reading the news of Shaheen Afridi available for T20 World Cup on Twitter. https://t.co/pMcLrITaas

Insaafian Bey 🇵🇰 @Fittaymuh 11 din hain match main

shaheen afridi k lyay match fitness hasil krna kafi tough ha

he must play and play well in warmup matches 11 din hain match mainshaheen afridi k lyay match fitness hasil krna kafi tough hahe must play and play well in warmup matches

Cricket Videos🏏 @Crickket__Video



#ShaheenShahAfridi

#T20WorldCup2022

#ShaheenAfridi

Shaheen Afridi has started his bowling practice. I can't wait to see the battle between Shaheen & Indian top order batsmen in the world cup match. Excited!!! Shaheen Afridi has started his bowling practice. I can't wait to see the battle between Shaheen & Indian top order batsmen in the world cup match. Excited!!!#ShaheenShahAfridi#T20WorldCup2022#ShaheenAfridi https://t.co/Ffvx5nMhHe

Ihtisham Ul Haq @iihtishamm Shaheen Afridi is back in form! Get ready guys. Shaheen Afridi is back in form! Get ready guys.

Alihassan @Alihass23301632 Shaheen Afridi is back in form! Get ready guys. Shaheen Afridi is back in form! Get ready guys.

Asma @Asma_Fatimahh WAOOO Shaheen Shah Afridi is back. WAOOO Shaheen Shah Afridi is back. 🔥🎊🎉

“I am super excited”- Shaheen Afridi ahead of T20 World Cup

Shaheen Afridi expressed his gratitude at the prospect of re-joining Pakistan's side for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The speedster revealed that he has been bowling six to eight overs over the past ten days to regain his rhythm.

Afridi’s comeback will strengthen Pakistan's bowling department ahead of the T20 World Cup Down Under.

The left-arm pacer troubled arch-rivals India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he took the prized wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

In an official PCB press release, Afridi said:

“I am super excited at the prospects of re-joining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in our Australia campaign. I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace."

He continued:

"While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of the match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Details here pcb.com.pk/press-release-… BIG news for Pakistan cricket and Shaheen Shah Afridi fans!Details here BIG news for Pakistan cricket and Shaheen Shah Afridi fans!Details here ➡️ pcb.com.pk/press-release-… https://t.co/fOMvOUbf5b

He added:

"It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit and fire a few thunderbolts.”

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usman Qadir.

Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Poll : 0 votes