Suryakumar Yadav is currently in Australia representing India at the T20I World Cup. His wife Devisha Shetty has accompanied him on tour and they visited the Opera House in Sydney on Wednesday.

Devisha posted a picture of the same on her social media profile (Instagram). The Indian middle-order batter responded to the post by jokingly commenting:

“Solo trip.”

The reason for this is because her wife only shared a solo snap of her in front of the iconic venue.

Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying his debut trip to Australia for the Men in Blue.

Yadav's wife was accompanied by Dhanshree as well, the wife of Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife. The Indian influencer posted photos of the day out as well, and credited Yadav for taking her pictures. She captioned her post:

“Logon ne bola Opera house zaroor jaana. Thank you Bhauuu @surya_14kumar Mera bhi photo le liya hehe.”

She also complimented Devisha’s post on the latter's Instagram picture:

“So pretty.”

Devisha then pulled Suryakumar’s leg on Dhanashree’s pic and wrote:

“We have a talented photographer.”

Yadav failed with the bat in the first game against Pakistan last Sunday (October 23). He scored a quick-fire 15 off 10 balls but failed to stay in the middle for long after India had cheaply lost two openers in the powerplay. Yadav, who has been in fine form otherwise, will look to score big when India take on The Netherlands on Thursday (October 27).

Kapil Dev credits Suryakumar Yadav for strengthening India’s batting unit in T20 World Cup 2022

India's former World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev has praised Suryakumar Yadav for his batting. The former all-rounder feels that Yadav's presence has strengthened India's batting unit.

Speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event, he said:

"Having a batter like Suryakumar in the team in the company of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, a team automatically becomes strong.”

He added:

“No one ever thought about Yadav being an impact player in the future, but he did great with his batting and forced the world to talk about him. Now, we can’t think about India without him.”

Suryakumar Yadav has scored a massive 816 runs in 24 T20Is in 2022. It includes a century against England and six half-centuries over the course of the year. He is currently ranked No. 2 in the world with the bat in the shortest format of the game.

India will face South Africa (October 30) after their game against The Netherlands. Yadav has a good record against the Proteas of late, with the Mumbai Indians batter registering two fifties in his last three innings against the same opponent.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 30 votes